Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for building a stronger ecosystem for nurturing the start-up culture to further drive economic growth.

Sinha, who chaired a review meeting of the department of Industries and Commerce, exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing start-up culture that would further drive our economic growth.

Also Read | Mumbai: Main Water Pipelines Burst Near Mulund Octroi Checkpost, Half the City To Suffer Water Cuts (Watch Video).

"Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities," Sinha said.

During the meeting, he was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally Fined Rs 50,000 for Illegally Charging Parking Fee After Customer Submits Ticket.

Discussions were also held on One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Plan (DEP) to realize the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)