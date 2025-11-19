New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attended the fifth convocation of the National Institute of Technology Delhi on Wedneday, where she urged the graduating students to focus on innovations that meaningfully uplift society, stressing that true progress lies not only in invention but in its ability to reduce inequalities and inspire hope.

Posting on X, the President's office wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu graced the fifth convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology Delhi at New Delhi. She urged the students to remember that the measure of true progress is not just the invention, but also the positive impact it has on society. She said that the systems, technologies and solutions they develop should strive to reduce inequalities and inspire new hope in people's lives"

Also Read | New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New App With Updated Features, Know How To Download.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented the sixth National Water Awards and the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards at a function held in New Delhi, according to a release from the President's Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the story of human civilisation is the story of groups settling in river valleys, along seashores, and around various water sources. In our tradition, rivers, lakes, and other water sources are revered. In our national song, the first word that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote is 'Sujalam'. This means "blessed with abundant water resources." This fact highlights the country's priority for water."

Also Read | Anunay Sood Death: Travel Influencer Likely Died of Drug Overdose in Las Vegas, Says Report.

According to the release, the President stated that efficient water use is a global imperative. Efficient water use is even more crucial for our country because our water resources are limited in comparison to our population. Per capita water availability is a significant challenge. She underlined that climate change is affecting the water cycle. In such circumstances, the government and the public should collaborate to ensure water availability and security.

The President was happy to note that under the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari initiative launched last year, more than 35 lakh groundwater recharge structures have been constructed.

The President stated that by adopting circular water economy systems, all industries and other stakeholders can effectively utilise water resources. She noted that, in addition to water treatment and recirculation, many industrial units have achieved the target of zero fluid discharge.

President Murmu stated that such efforts are practical for water management and conservation.

The President emphasised the prioritisation of water conservation and consistent management at the central and state government levels, district administrations, village panchayats, and municipal bodies. She was happy to note that numerous educational institutions, citizen groups, and non-governmental organisations are also contributing in this direction. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)