New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A building collapsed near Delhi's Lahori gate on Sunday evening.

The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate around 7:30 pm. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Storms Out of RJD Meeting Midway Allegedly After Being Abused by Senior Leader Shyam Rajak.

According to Delhi Fire Service, five people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital.

Fire officials said they suspect 3-4 more people to be trapped in the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Uddhav Thackeray Says '40-Headed Ravana Seized Bow and Arrow of Lord Ram'.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)