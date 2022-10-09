New Delhi, October 9: RJD chief Lalu Yadav's son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday walked out of the party's national executive meeting here midway, alleging that a senior leader had abused him.

Coming out of the party's two-day national executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Centre here, he said that senior leader Shyam Rajak abused him when he called the latter to know about the programme's timing. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Around 30 MLAs, Including Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s Brother Tej Pratap, Sworn In As Ministers.

"Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant, and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording, and I'll put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation," he told media persons outside. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Son Tej Pratap Launches Rice Business.

The RJD's two-day national convention began on Sunday. However, everything doesn't seem proper within the party as Bihar state President Jagdanand Singh skipped it.

