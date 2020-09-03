Bulandshahr, Sep 3 (PTI) The Electricity Department initiated an inquiry against a lineman allegedly caught on tape taking bribe for replacing a transformer here.

The video had gone viral on social media.

According to residents of Khairpur village in the Debai area, a transformer at their village had broken down months ago and it was not repaired despite several complaints.

They accused the lineman of not replacing the transformer even after taking money.

Devendra Singh, Executive Engineer, Electricity Distribution Division, Debai, said the investigation regarding it has been given to Sub Divisional Officer Ravindra Kumar.

If found guilty, departmental action will be taken against the lineman, he said.

