Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) An inmate of the juvenile home here allegedly hanged himself to death Monday, officials said.

He belonged to Amroha district and was among the five inmates who escaped from the facility on August 16.

The district magistrate has asked the city magistrate to investigate the matter, the officials said.

