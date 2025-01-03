New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has been appointed the chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

The 1996-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre is currently Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

He has been appointed as Director General in the DGCA "in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India by keeping the Recruitment Rules of the post in abeyance", an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Ashutosh Agnihotri, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, has been named Chairman & Managing Director of Food Corporation of India (FCI), it said.

Senior bureaucrat Akash Tripathi has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Tripathi, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MyGoV, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary in the Labour Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission under the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation.

Shubha Thakur, Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Inter State Council Secretariat under the Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved in-situ upgrade of the post held by senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar, currently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Accordingly, Kumar will now be Additional Secretary in the same ministry.

