Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) A 23 year-old burglar, wanted in a string of cases, has been arrested by police from suburban Kandivali after a chase, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred early Tuesday when the autorickshaw in which the accused Javed Khan and his accomplice Hitesh Sharma were travelling overturned, alerting police personnel who have intensified patrolling ahead of the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

The duo has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)