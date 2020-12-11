Mathura, Dec 11 (PTI) Burglars allegedly stole an idol, gold and silver ornaments and cash from a temple here, police said Friday.

In his complaint, the priest told police that it was an ancient idol made of 'Ashtadhatu' (an alloy of eight metals).

The priest, Narendra Kumar, came to know about the incident in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The burglars also stole a crown of gold, six crowns made of silver and Rs 40,000, the priest told police.

Surveillance teams have been pressed into action to nab the accused, Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said.

