Patna, Jul 31 (PTI) The burnt bodies of two children have been recovered from a house in Patna's Janipur locality, a police officer said on Thursday.

The cause of the incident is not yet known. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway, he said.

“We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur locality. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination,” the officer said.

Police are also recording the statements of the parents of the deceased, he said. The mother of the children works as a security guard at AIIMS-Patna.

