Prayagraj, December 17: Over a dozen schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said. Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding SUV Rams Into Moving Trailer Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Five Killed.

"It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added. The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals. Pune Road Accident: Man Killed As Truck Hits Motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

Further information is awaited.

