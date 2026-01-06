Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: As the countdown to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 begins, the Gujarat Giants are blending preparation with perspective. On Monday, the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of the new season, which gets underway on January 9 in Navi Mumbai, as per a release. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Head coach Michael Klinger and bowling coach Pravin Tambe were joined by players Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali and Ayushi Soni, along with Video Analyst Saurabh Walkar and Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, at the temple. The visit marked a quiet moment of reflection as the team sharpens its focus for the campaign ahead.

Currently in Mumbai for their pre-season camp, the Giants are fine-tuning combinations and settling into rhythm ahead of what promises to be a demanding season. Having reached the WPL playoffs for the first time last year, the emphasis this time is on building momentum early and sustaining it through the tournament, according to a release. WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women’s Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition.

Gujarat Giants face UP Warriorz in their WPL 2026 opener on Saturday, January 10 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The side will look to build on last season's momentum as it sets its sights on a title challenge.

