Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Three people died and nine were injured after a bus caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai highway.

A Rajasthan police official said the bus was coming from Delhi to Jaipur. The accident occurred at Achrol near Jaipur.

"On the way a vehicle had overturned due to which the bus had to take a U-turn. While doing so, high voltage electrical wires fell on the bus from a nearby electrical pole and it caught fire. Many passengers escaped. The fire brigade came on the spot well in time," the official said.

"Three people died. Six people were injured and were taken to the nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway," she added.

President of Rajasthan BJP Satish Poonia extended his condolences to the families of people who died in the accident at Achrol and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

He said in a tweet that appropriate compensation should be given to the victims. (ANI)

