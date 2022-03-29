Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) A bus conductor allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl here in Maharashtra while she was going home after school in a public bus, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday following which the police arrested the 31-year-old conductor of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, said the official who is investigating the case.

"While the girl was on her way home after school, the conductor allegedly molested her in the bus. The girl then raised an alarm and informed her parents, who subsequently approached the police," the official said.

The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added.

