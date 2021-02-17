Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Sidhi police on Wednesday arrested the bus driver in connection with the Sidhi bus accident, informed an official statement.

"The driver of the bus was arrested by the Satna police. He was brought to Sidhi after the arrest," said DharamVir Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Satna.

At least 50 people have died in the accident, as per a statement by the Sidhi District Magistrate on Wednesday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met family members of the deceased.

On Tuesday, Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of people who died in the bus accident in Sidhi. Out of this Rs 10,000 each has been given to them immediately.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

The bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)