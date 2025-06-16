Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A BEST electric midi bus got stuck in a pit near a Metro construction site at Girgaon in south Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said, adding all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

As per initial information, the incident occurred on Dr Babasaheb Jaykar Marg at Thakurdwar near the Girgaon Metro station site, where work on Mumbai Metro Line 3 is underway.

The rear portion of the bus got stuck in the pit due to a road which had partially caved-in, a civic official said.

Some locals alleged a nearly five-foot-deep pit was created due to the ongoing Metro work.

A spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said they were looking into the incident.

BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant said he was trying to connect with the officials concerned for details of the incident.

