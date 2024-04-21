Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Jain community in Ahmedabad has set a record with a landmark Diksha ceremony that drew a large number of devotees. According to Sanjay Vohra, a Jain devotee and coordinator of the event, this is the first time in Ahmedabad's 500-year history that such a large number of Jain devotees have come together for such an event.

"In the 500-year history of Ahmedabad city, for the first time, such a large gathering of Jain devotees is taking part in the Diksha ceremony. This in itself is a record," he said.

Highlighting the participation of minor children in the ceremony, Vohra said that children who come with the impressions of their previous births are the ones capable of undertaking such a difficult path of Diksha.

"The importance of this event is that among the 35 devotees taking part, 10 are children, aged between 8 and 18 years. In our religion, it is said that children who come with the impressions of their previous births are the ones capable of undertaking such a difficult path of Diksha. And our Guru Maharaj has so much power in his sermons that after hearing just one of his discourses, many people leave worldly attachments and take on this difficult path of monkhood," Vohra said.

A notable participant in this ceremony is Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari, who, along with his wife, decided to accept monkhood. His inspiration came from his children, who adopted the path of Diksha in 2022. Following their lead, Bhavesh Bhai and his wife chose to follow this spiritual journey. "Since hearing our Guru Maharaj in the past 10 years, more than 300 people have taken Diksha," said Vohra.

"Among the 35 people taking Diksha, there are 5 couples, and there's one family where 6 members from the same family are taking Diksha. The 10 children, who are also minors, are included in this ceremony," he added.

Diksha ceremonies in Jainism are traditionally meant to be a solemn and spiritual occasion, focused on renunciation and the pursuit of spiritual liberation.

Meanwhile, former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani flagged off the Mahavir Jayanti Yatra in Rajkot and extended his best wishes to everyone earlier in the day.

"On the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, Jains across the country celebrate with the principles of Lord Mahavir. I extend my best wishes to everyone," Rupani told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, saying the messages of Lord Mahavir are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, my best wishes to all the families of the country. Lord Mahavir's messages related to peace, restraint and goodwill are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and said that Lord Mahavir's principles of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy and non-possession will guide generations.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Infinite wishes to everyone on Lord Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir Ji, the eternal symbol of sacrifice, penance, truth and non-violence, paved the way for the welfare of the entire human race through his teachings. His Panchsheel principles of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy and non-possession will guide generations.

"Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. The core teachings of Mahavira are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. Indrabhuti Gautama was the main disciple of Mahavira, who wrote his master's teachings for the benefit of the world.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programs and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence, is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

