Ballia, April 21: Four people here have been booked in connection with an incidence of meat being found inside a temple here, Police said on Sunday. Sikanderpur Police Station SHO Dinesh Pathak said a piece of meat was found in the Hanuman temple in Maldah Chatti area on Saturday afternoon.

When templegoers spotted the meat, they became infuriated and blocked the Sikandarpur-Belthra highway in protest. The blockade was ended only after police assured the protesters of action against the culprits. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Abused, Beaten With Slippers in Auraiya, Three Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Pathak said on the complaint of Amber Pandey, an office bearer of a Hindu right wing group, an FIR under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (desecration of a place of worship) was registered against Ram Dayal, Ram Niwas, Kamaluddin, and Manzoor Hasan. Force has been deployed in the village to prevent any flare ups, police said.

