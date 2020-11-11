Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bike-borne assailants shot a businessman in the Bihta area of the state capital on Tuesday night.

Businessman Dhananjay Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

