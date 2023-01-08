Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the Congress government while expanding the cabinet did not balance the district and parliamentary constituencies of the state.

The Congress government talked of reducing expenditure but by naming six chief parliamentary secretaries, they put a burden of crores of rupees on the poor people of Himachal Pradesh, said Suresh Bhardwaj, BJP leader and former Minister, in a press release.

Also Read | Telangana Factory Fire: Three Workers Killed in Blaze Due to Explosive Chemical Leakage in Sangareddy.

Congress leaders are putting a burden on the poor to enjoy power, very soon the state government is going to take a loan of 3000 crores. They have also passed a bill in the assembly, probably this loan was taken only for making CPSs, he said.

Out of the 13 appointments made by the government today, 8 leaders have been appointed from Shimla parliamentary constituency.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Seven Ministers Take Oath, Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Also Appointed as Congress Struggles to Strike Balance.

He said that as of now Himachal has a debt of Rs 74622 crores and if the state government takes another loan of Rs 3000 crores, it will increase to Rs 77622 crores.

Jairam Thakur said that the government has given another gift to the poor people of Himachal. On Saturday night, the state government increased the VAT on diesel by Rs.3.01. Earlier it used to be Rs.4.40, which has now been increased by the state government to Rs.7.40.

The increase in the prices of diesel directly shows that there is a definite increase in the freight charges in the state and its burden on the farmers is also going to increase. Diesel is now going to cost Rs.86 per litre in Himachal.

BJP State President and MP Suresh Kashyap said that today the Congress government has given a big gift to the people of Himachal. By increasing diesel price by Rs 3.01, they have put a burden on the poor people of Himachal, due to which inflation is going to increase in the state.

He also added that the way the state government has appointed 13 leaders today and out of them six CPS have been formed, that too will increase the burden on the economy of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)