Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) A 46-year-old chartered accountant from Maharashtra's Thane city has allegedly been cheated of Rs 37,964 by four persons who claimed to be associated with a logistics company and offered him help in transporting his car to Odisha, police said on Sunday.

The victim in his police complaint said he purchased a car in 2011 and as he was not using it much here, he wanted to send it to his hometown in Odisha.

He searched online for a logistics companies transporting vehicles, communicated with some persons whose details were mentioned on a website and made the payment for transportation of the car, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The car was handed over to the driver of those persons on November 8. But, later when the victim checked with the driver about the car delivery status, the latter asked him to contact the company persons, who gave evasive replies, he said.

Later, the phone number of all the four persons became unreachable.

As the car was not delivered at the destination, the man filed a police complaint, based on which offences were registered against the four persons on Friday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

A probe is on into the case, the police said.

