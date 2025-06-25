New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to establish the International Potato Centre (CIP)'s South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) at Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official release, the major objective of this investment is to increase food and nutrition security, farmers' income, and job creation by improving potato and sweetpotato productivity, post-harvest management and value-addition.

The potato sector in India has the potential to generate significant employment opportunities in the production sector, processing sector, packaging, transportation, marketing, value chain, etc.

Hence, to untap and explore the huge potential in this sector, the International Potato Centre (CIP) 's South Asia Regional Centre is being established at Singna, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

High-yielding, nutrient and climate-resilient varieties of potato and sweetpotato developed by CSARC will significantly accelerate the sustainable development of the potato and sweetpotato sectors not only in India but also in the South Asia region through world-class science and innovation. (ANI)

