New Delhi, June 9: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23, informed the officials on Wednesday. With an aim to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, the Central government increased the MSP of Kharif crops for the marketing season of 2022-2023.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs.523 per quintal) followed by Moong (Rs 480/quintal), and Sunflower seed (Rs 385/quintal). Addressing a press conference Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted that the dependence on imports has decreased. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely To Increase Fitment Factor From 2.57 to 3.68 Times After Cabinet Meeting on May 26.

"Dependence on imports has reduced. Farmers' income has increased. Approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times," said I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)