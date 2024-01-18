New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the medical product regulation with the Dominican Republic in order to tackle issues of substandard, falsified medicines moving in the international markets.

The MoUs were signed on October 4 during a meeting between Raquel Pena Rodriguez, the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, and India's Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar here in the national capital.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, The Republic of India and Directorate General for Medicine, Foods and Sanitary Products Organizations of Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistant of Dominican Republic on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation," the government said on Thursday.

According to the government, the MoU will promote the exchange of information and cooperation in areas pertinent to medical products and relevant administrative and regulatory matters within the jurisdiction of the parties. In order to tackle issues of substandard, falsified medicines moving in the international markets, interaction amongst regulatory agencies is facilitated through the signing of the MoU.

"Convergence in the regulatory practices could helping increasing export of medicines from India and consequentially help in better employment opportunities for educated professionals in the Pharmaceutical sector," it said.

The MoU will facilitate the export of medical products leading to foreign exchange earnings.

"This would be a step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat," it added. (ANI)

