New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs. 12,328 Crore (approx.), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a release on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Our focus on connectivity and next-gen infrastructure is reflected yet again in today's Cabinet decision pertaining to multi-tracking of 3 projects benefitting Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, as well as Assam and for a new railway line in remote areas of Kutch in Gujarat."

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Busted in Jamshedpur: Police Bust Fake Job Racket Operating Under Guise of Network Marketing, Four Arrested; 179 Youths Rescued.

According to the CCEA release, these projects include the multi-tracking of three projects benefiting Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar & Assam, as well as one new rail line to connect the far-flung areas of Kutch, Gujarat.

The above projects aim to ensure seamless and faster transportation of both passengers and goods. These initiatives will provide connectivity & improve travel convenience, besides reducing logistic cost and decreasing dependence on oil imports.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

Additionally, the projects will contribute to lower CO2 emissions, thereby supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations. The projects will also generate direct employment for approximately 251 lakh (Two Hundred and Fifty-one lakh) human days during their construction.

The proposed new line will provide connectivity to the far-fetched area of the Kutch region. Besides promoting tourism in the state of Gujarat, the new rail line will help in the transportation of salt, cement, coal, clinker & bentonite.

The release said, "The strategic importance of the project is that it will provide connectivity to the Rann of Kutch. The Harappan sites of Dholavira, Koteshwar temple, Narayan Sarovar & Lakhpat fort will also come under the rail network, as 13 new railway stations will be added, benefiting 866 villages and approximately 16 Lakh population".

In a major Connectivity boost, the approved Multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,108 villages and about 47.34 lakh population, benefiting one Aspirational District (Kalaburagi) in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar & Assam.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, leading to improved operational efficiency and enhanced service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The official release stated that the projects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which aims to make the people of the region "Atmanirbhar" through comprehensive development in the area, thereby enhancing their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The projects are planned in accordance with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity &logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. The four projects, covering 13 Districts across the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by approximately 565 Km.

These are essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, flyash, steel, containers, fertilisers, agricultural commodities, and Petroleum products.

The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (56 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (360 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 14 Crore trees, said the release.

The proposed projects aim to enhance logistical efficiency by augmenting line capacity along critical routes for transportation of coal, containers, cement, agricultural commodities, automobiles, POL, Iron & Steel and other goods. These improvements are expected to optimise supply chains, thereby facilitating accelerated economic growth, the CCEA release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)