New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the continuation and restructuring of central sector scheme 'Skill India Programme (SIP)' till 2026 with an overlay outlay of Rs 8,800 crore.

This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the continuation and restructuring of the central sector scheme 'Skill India Programme (SIP)' till 2026 with an overlay outlay of Rs 8,800 crore from the period 2022-23 to 2025-26, he said.

The approval underscores the government's commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce by integrating demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training across the country, an official release said.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme -- the three key components -- are now combined under the composite Central Sector Scheme of 'Skill India Programme'.

