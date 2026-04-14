New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan addressed the senior leadership of the Indian Army and highlighted key strategic imperatives for national preparedness in an increasingly complex global environment during the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi.

According to the statement, Somanathan emphasised the critical need to develop sovereign Artificial Intelligence models and underscored the importance of resilient supply chains to safeguard national interests amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

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He also stressed the necessity of stronger civil-military cooperation and observed that a whole-of-nation approach remains essential for achieving optimal outcomes in both conflict and peacetime.

Speaking on Atmanirbharta, the Cabinet Secretary described it not merely as a policy objective, but as a national mindset in which every sector, every institution and every citizen contributes towards building a self-reliant and resilient India.

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The interaction formed part of the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference deliberations focused on strengthening national security, preparedness and institutional synergy.

On Monday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi addressed military officers, highlighting key aspects of the prevailing security situation with emphasis on the maritime domain. He underscored the critical importance of safeguarding sea lines of communication and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of energy and trade, reaffirming the Indian Navy's proactive role in securing vital shipping routes, according to a statement.

The CNS also emphasised the evolving nature of threats, including the growing use of emerging technologies in modern warfare and the need for enhanced preparedness. He highlighted that an effective response to contemporary security challenges demands greater synergy among the tri-services, which will be further strengthened through theaterisation.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. (ANI)

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