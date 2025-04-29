New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) successfully concluded two-day "Breaking Silos - Fostering Synergies" Strategic Leadership Conclave here today. In his insightful keynote address, the CAG K Sanjay Murthy emphasised the critical importance of strengthening stakeholder engagement, continuously improving audit quality, and reinforcing ethical leadership across all levels of the organisation.

The CAG particularly highlighted the need for embracing technological innovations while maintaining the core values that have long distinguished the institution. The conclave served as a pivotal platform for dialogue across verticals and horizontals of the organisation, with the explicit aim of creating meaningful synergies in audit practices and methodologies.

Remote audit capabilities were extensively explored across various sectors including Central Revenue, Works, Income Tax, and Stamps & Registration departments, demonstrating the CAG's adaptability to changing operational contexts without compromising audit effectiveness.

In a celebration of innovation and excellence, the conclave featured presentations on best practices from various field offices, selected from over 70 entries nationwide. Notable innovations included remote compliance audit methodologies implemented by audit offices in various states, extensive stakeholder consultations in auditing, and end-to-end digitisation of pension systems.

The high-profile event brought together more than 150 officers, including the Heads of Departments from all states' AG offices and field offices of the Functional Wings of Department, along with senior management including Deputy and Additional Deputy CAGs from the Headquarters to advance the organization's vision for enhanced collaboration and excellence in public sector auditing.

Distinguished external experts enriched the conclave with valuable perspectives from academia and government. Prof. Sudhir K Jain from IIT Delhi delivered a thought-provoking presentation on external stakeholder expectations from the CAG, while Prof. Madhusudhanan Baskaran from IIT Madras demonstrated ground-breaking applications of Large Language Models in audit processes. Dr Vinay Thakur, Special DG of BISAG-N, briefed the participants on the potential of GIS mapping and the GATISHAKTI platform for enhanced spatial auditing capabilities. The conclave also benefited from the expertise of S S Dubey, Controller General of Accounts, who shared valuable insights on leveraging the Public Financial Management System for improved financial accountability.

A significant highlight of the conclave was the comprehensive focus on technological advancement and data-driven methodologies. Multiple sessions explored frameworks for data analytics-based risk assessment that can transform audit planning and execution. The presentation by Saurabh Garg, Secretary of MoSPI, on beneficiary surveys and utilisation of public domain datasets, offered strategic approaches to evidence-based auditing that promise to enhance the depth and impact of future audit engagements.

The conclave placed special emphasis on capacity building through strategic partnerships with premier institutions. Initiatives with IIM Ahmedabad for enhancing capabilities in economic sector auditing, IIM Kozhikode for optimising performance auditing processes, and IIT Madras for building capacity in information security audit and artificial intelligence applications were showcased. These partnerships represent the CAG's forward-looking approach to equipping its personnel with specialised skills required for complex modern auditing challenges.

As the conclave concluded, the Deputy CAG (HR, IR, Coord & Legal) K S Subramanian presented key takeaways and outlined the path forward, followed by encouraging concluding remarks from the CAG that reaffirmed the institution's dedication to fostering a culture of continuous improvement, ethical leadership, and technological adoption while maintaining the highest standards of audit quality and independence. (ANI)

