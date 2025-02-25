New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Ahead of the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the Delhi Assembly today, BJP MLAs slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging large-scale financial mismanagement and corruption.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht accused the AAP government of misusing Delhi's budget and that the report would expose its governance over the past decade. "The way they (AAP) have misused Delhi's budget. Today, the people of Delhi, through the CAG report, will know what the person who was in power for 10-12 years has done for them," he said.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also asserted that the report would serve as the basis for action against AAP leaders.

"We are prepared, The CAG report will be tabled today. All the corruption done by them (AAP) will be recovered from them. Investigation will be done based on the CAG report and more than half of their ministers will be sent to jail..," he added.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the Delhi Assembly today.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa commented on the reports, saying, "Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years... 14 such reports will be tabled one by one... Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed.". (ANI)

