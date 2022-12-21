Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking the appointment of a sitting judge to enquire into the death of Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in the Bogtui massacre case, in CBI custody.

One Badrul Karim had filed the PIL (public interest litigation) praying for the appointment of a sitting judge to enquire into the cause of Lalan's death on the ground that the Bogtui massacre of 10 persons on March 21 is being probed by the CBI on an order of the high court, while the state CID is probing the unnatural death in CBI custody at Rampurhat.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj dismissed the petition holding that no case has been made out for the appointment of a commission of enquiry headed by a sitting judge.

Lalan died in CBI custody at its temporary office in Birbhum district's Rampurhat on December 12. The state government thereafter handed over the probe into it to the CID.

