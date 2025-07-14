Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved judgment on appeals over a single-bench order that directed the state government and the West Bengal Central School Service Commission to proceed with a selection process for school teachers.

The judgment was reserved after arguments by the parties concluded before a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen.

As per direction of the bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, the state government, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the SSC produced before it the copies of the affidavits filed before the Supreme Court in the school jobs case, in which nearly 26,000 jobs were annuled on account of a tainted selection process.

Appearing for the state during Monday's hearing, Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted that the notification for the recruitment of teachers was as per the modern-day requirement and the benefit of students.

He stated that the notification published on May 30 for the recruitment of teachers for West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools was in accordance with law.

Dutta also asserted that the petitioner before the single bench, who claimed to be a candidate, had no locus standi to move the court over the matter.

The state, SSC and the board had challenged a single-bench order of July 7 that directed the West Bengal government and the commission to proceed with the selection process of teaching staff, which started vide a recruitment notification of May 30.

A candidate had also petitioned against the single-bench order where it did not entertain a challenge to certain provisions of the rules of 2025 relating to fixation of minimum marks in graduation/post-graduation level to adjudge eligible candidates to participate in the selection process, and changing the pattern of allotment of marks.

