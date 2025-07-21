Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) Justice Vipul M Pancholi was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

He was administered the oath of office by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Born in Ahmedabad on October 28, 1968, Justice Pancholi practiced law at the Gujarat High Court and served as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor for seven years.

He also served as a visiting faculty at his alma mater Sir L A Shah College, Ahmedabad, for 21 years.

In October, 2014, he was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court and was confirmed as a permanent judge two years later.

