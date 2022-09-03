Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Amid the ongoing row regarding the celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister KCR, seeking a title change for the Hyderabad Liberation Day to National Integration Day.

"On behalf of AIMIM, I have written two letters to HM Amit Shah and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao - the phrase 'National Integration Day' may be more apt than mere liberation," said Owaisi.

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine Death Case: Bombay High Court Issues Notices to Centre, Bill Gates, Serum Institute of India.

His remarks came in wake of the Centre's decision to celebrate 75 years of the region's liberation and proposal for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in Telangana on September 17. Maharashtra and Karnataka have also requested to join the inaugural programme in Hyderabad on September 17. Union Home Minister is expected to be the guest of honour.

He further highlighted the party's plans to celebrate a 'Tiranga' rally on September 16.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Elderly Man's Dead Body Found Stuffed Inside Plastic Bag in Chennai.

"Hyderabad has got freedom from feudalism and colonialism, so this freedom should be celebrated as National Integration Day. On September 16 in Eidgah Miralam, our party members will organise a Tiranga rally to Teegalakunta and we will also address the public," he added.

He also demanded reservation for Muslims in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and said," We demand Telangana state government and Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that the reservation for Muslims 4 per cent should be there."

He also cleared his stance on the madrassa row and said, "No one is opposing modernisation, survey in Uttar Pradesh is not happening because of modernisation. The students studying in government schools are not students, surveys should be conducted in government schools. We need to ask why the government has not allotted salaries for madrassas."

Turbulence was evoked after the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to ascertain the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation of these institutions.

An executive order was passed to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned along with the approval of the Registrar and the UP Madarsa Education Council.

The survey will be carried out as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said.

Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department said that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

CM Yogi Adityanath's government taking a fully active approach regarding the education system in madrassas as all the District Magistrates (DMs) have been issued instructions regarding the survey.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is conducted, it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated reports to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)