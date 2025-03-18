Gurugram, Mar 18 (PTI) A Cameroonian national was arrested for allegedly entering a housing society naked and assaulting security guards and residents in Gurugram's Sector 85, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station against the accused, Thomas Alex (34), a resident of the Republic of Cameroon in central Africa, they said.

According to police, they received information about a scuffle among residents of Tower 4 in Pyramid Heights Society on Monday night.

A police team was dispatched to the spot, where they found the foreign national involved in a fight and took him into custody, they added.

In his complaint, a resident alleged that around 11.45 pm, the accused, in a completely naked state, misbehaved with the security guard and forcibly entered flat number 1101 in Tower 4, a police officer said.

The man, who had injury marks on his body and appeared to be intoxicated, allegedly attacked residents when they tried to restrain him. He also hurled abuses and issued threats before the police were informed, he said citing the complaint.

The officer said Thomas was currently residing in Tower 5 of Pyramid Heights.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigations revealed that he had arrived in India in November 2024 on a medical visa. Further questioning is underway, he added.

