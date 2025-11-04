Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Campaigning ended for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday evening with top campaigners from BJP, Janata Dal (United), RJD, Congress, Jan Suraaj and other political parties holding rallies, roadshows and interacting with voters to boost prospects of their candidates.

A total of 121 constituencies in 18 districts will go to the polls on November 6 in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11 and votes will be counted on November 14.

Also Read | India To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy Soon, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with women party workers through NaMo App, said that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to make the NDA victorious in the assembly polls and break the record of the last 20 years.

He said the development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 5 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"I have seen this election closely, and one thing I can say is that NDA is winning this election with a huge majority. I have no doubt about NDA's victory. The people of Bihar have made up their mind that this time they are going to make NDA victorious and break the record of the last 20 years. The people of 'jungle raj' will see their biggest defeat. The development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA," he said.

He urged party workers including 'panna pramuks' to ensure maximum participation of voters in the elections.

Union Minister Amit Shah held rallies in Darbhanga and on the last day of electioneering for the first phase of polling. He also held rallies in Motihari and Bettiah.

Amit Shah took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal-led (RJD) and said 'jungle raj' witnessed by the people in the past, under the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, should not be allowed to return.

Shah appealed to the people to vote for the BJP.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference and expressed confidence of "uprooting" the Nitish Kumar government.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated that farmers will receive an additional Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat over the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said they will also be provided with free electricity for irrigation purposes if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government in Bihar.

"We will give Rs 300 for paddy and Rs 400 for wheat in addition to the MSP to farmers. We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The RJD leader reiterated the promise under the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'. Women enrolled under the scheme will receive Rs 30,000 in their accounts on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marking a symbolic start to the new year.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, held roadshows in Sandesh, Arrah and Shahpur constituencies.

He urged voters to support his party as a "new option" for changing the state's governance system.

"There is a new option before the people of Bihar, Jan Suraaj. We appeal to the voters to vote for us to bring change to Bihar's system and governance," he said.

He also took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of making tall promises ahead of the assembly polls."Tejashwi Yadav should tell us what he would do post-retirement. He is losing elections. He is saying anything," Kishor told ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Aurangabad, expressed confidence of Mahagathbandhan forming the government in Bihar and said it will be inclusive.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar was "just the mask of the government" while the actual control was with PM Modi and Amit Shah.

He said Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister for about 20 years but Bihar's talented youth work outside the state and many of them end up with menial jobs.

The Congress leader also criticised the Agnipath scheme, saying that an important avenue available to youth to serve the country had been blocked. He said 75 percent of Agniveers are discharged after four years of service.

Rahul Gandhi said that if the INDIA bloc government is formed at the Centre, Bihar will have one of the world's best universities--on the lines of the ancient Nalanda University--where people from across the globe will come to study.

Nitish Kumar addressed election rallies in support of NDA candidates in Alauli and Khagaria in Khagaria district, Teghra in Begusarai district, and Masaurhi in Patna district.

The first phase of polls has seen a hectic campaign with both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan coming out with their manifestoes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)