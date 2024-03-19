New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Canadian aerospace company CAE has entered into a 15-year long-term partnership with Akasa Air to provide Boeing 737 Max training for the airline's pilots at the facilities in India.

The airline will leverage CAE's training facilities, trainers and latest-generation full-flight simulators for the next 15 years, a release said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: In Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Police Kill 4 Telangana Maoists in Jungle Encounter.

CAE has trained Akasa Air pilots since the airline started operations in 2022. It operates 13 state-of-the-art simulators in three commercial aviation training centres and delivers essential pilot training and training services to airlines in India.

Currently, Akasa Air operates 23 737 Max aircraft connecting 20 Indian cities. The carrier will commence its international services with a direct flight from Mumbai to Doha on March 28.

Also Read | India Can Sustain 8% Annual GDP Growth, Even Higher: RBI Bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)