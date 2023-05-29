Chandigarh/Mansa, May 29 (PTI) A candle march was taken out on Monday on the first death anniversary of singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Moosewala's fans and supporters gathered in a large number in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him.

Carrying placards, the participants raised slogans like 'Sidhu Bai zindabad' during the march which was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was killed on May 29 when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa.

Prayers were also held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.

Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur broke into tears when she visited the place where her son was cremated. The place has been converted into a memorial where a statue of Moosewala has been put up.

Moosewala's fans also held a blood donation camp in Moosa village.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring paid tributes to Moosewala on his first death anniversary.

In his tweet, Warring said despite one year having passed since Moosewala's death, the singer's parents were still waiting for justice for their son.

“We always stood by them and will continue to stand and fight for justice for Moosewala,” said Warring in his tweet.

Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also paid tributes to the singer and said on this day last year, Punjab lost one of its "precious gems, a talented and successful man at a very young age".

Bajwa said millions of people around the world love him and his songs. Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the singer's brutal murder. According to the charge sheet filed in the Moosewala murder case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

