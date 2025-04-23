New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday ordered a strict ban on the entry of all transport and commercial goods vehicles that are below BS-VI diesel standards into Delhi from November 1 to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital.

Only BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG and electric goods vehicles, including Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), will be allowed entry into Delhi from that date, the commission said in an order.

The CAQM said the order will apply to all such vehicles registered outside Delhi.

However, non-BS VI vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be granted temporary exemption until October 31, 2026. After that, even essential services must switch to cleaner fuels.

The CAQM said commercial vehicles, especially older diesel ones, significantly contribute to Delhi-NCR's air pollution, particularly during winter. The decision is aligned with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which already restricts entry of polluting vehicles during high-pollution days.

The commission has directed the transport departments and traffic police in Delhi and neighbouring states to ensure strict enforcement of this order at all 126 border entry points and 52 toll plazas equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

Quarterly compliance reports must be submitted by all implementing agencies, the CAQM said.

