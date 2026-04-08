Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Two people died, and one was injured in a road accident in the Omkar Nagar area of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, after a car rammed into a bike and a pedestrian, causing fatal injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred when two individuals riding a bike were attempting to take a U-turn near Omkar Nagar, while another person was crossing the road at the same time. A car, allegedly speeding from a nearby flyover, suddenly approached and collided with both the bike and the pedestrian. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the deaths of two people on the spot, while one individual sustained injuries.

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A police official, while explaining the sequence of events, said, "Two people died, and one was injured after a car rammed into them while they were taking a U-turn near Omkar Nagar last night. Two of them were on a bike and were taking a U-turn, and the injured person was crossing the road when a car suddenly came from the flyover and collided with them."

Following the incident, the Vanasthalipuram police promptly reached the spot and initiated necessary legal procedures. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Police officials stated that all aspects of the case are being examined, including the speed of the vehicle, the condition of the road, and the sequence of events leading up to the crash. The role of the driver and possible negligence are also being looked into as part of the ongoing probe.

Further details, including the identities of the deceased and updates on the condition of the injured individual, are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)