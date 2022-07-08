Nainital, Jul 8 (PTI) Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as a car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

Efforts are on to recover the rest of the bodies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)