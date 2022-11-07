Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) A vehicle lifters gang was busted with the arrest of three of its members, including a couple, police here on Monday said.

The accused confessed to having stolen 71 vehicles in Delhi and two in Gurugram.

Two stolen vehicles and two fake number plates have been recovered from their possession, said police.

According to the police, the accused, Neeraj Sharma, 43, his 35-year-old wife, and a relative, Nainy Gopal Biswas, 27, were nabbed from Panchgaon chowk on November 4.

“A stolen Thar Jeep, an i-20 car, and two fake number plates have been recovered from their possession. We are questioning the accused and will seek a three-day remand,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

