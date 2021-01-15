New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A car used by the Jammu and Kashmir House in Delhi was allegedly stolen from outside Prem Nagar market here, police said on Thursday.

The car was stolen on Tuesday when the driver parked the vehicle outside the market, they said.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The car's bonnet had ‘government vehicle' printed on it, police said, adding that CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the accused and trace the vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)