Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Thursday said he has resigned as Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Cardinal Alencherry said that Pope Francis, who heads the Catholic Church has accepted his proposal to step down.

Also Read | Punjab To Open 100 More Aam Aadmi Clinics To Give Quality Healthcare Services to People, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

Curia Bishop Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurackal will assume the office of Administrator of the Syro Malabar Church untill new Major Archbishop assumes the office, he said.

The Pope, he said has also accepted the request of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath to step down from the post of the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. Mar Bosco Puthur will be the new Administrator.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

According to Cardinal Alencherry , he had intimated to the Pope on July 19, 2019, about his desire to be relieved, citing health issues. The Pope had then referred the matter to the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, which had turned down Cardinal's request.

The Cardinal again submitted his resignation letter in 2022 November. Finally, it had been accepted, said the Cardinal.

Resignation accepted after carefully considering the increasing pastoral demands in the church and his health condition, the Cardinal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)