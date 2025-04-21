Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Archbishop of Hyderabad, Cardinal Poola Anthony, on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, and describing him as a "shepherd to the universal Church and a prophetic voice of mercy, justice, and peace in the world".

Cardinal Poola Anthony will be leaving Hyderabad for the Vatican to participate in the Pope's funeral and the election of the next Pontiff.

"Cardinal Poola Anthony expressed deep sorrow at the Pope's passing, describing him as "a shepherd of Christ's heart, who led with compassion, courage, and profound love for humanity. The Archdiocese will hold special Holy Masses and prayer services in honour of Pope Francis's life and legacy. We join with the world in gratitude for his life and in prayer that God may grant him eternal rest," the Archdiocese of Hyderabad said in a press note.

Highlighting Pope Francis's relationship with the Church in India and his admiration for the country's cultural richness, it said, "Pope Francis shared a warm relationship with the Church in India and repeatedly expressed admiration for the country's cultural richness, religious harmony, and Christian witness. He was known for his prayers and concern for the Indian faithful, especially during times of social and health crises."

"His Holiness appointed several Indian archbishops and cardinals during his tenure, including His Eminence Cardinal Poola Anthony, the Archbishop of Hyderabad, who became the first Telugu Cardinal in August 2022, a historic moment of inclusion and representation in the Catholic Church," the note further added.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

Among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Poola Anthony, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi. (ANI)

