Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Eleven people were injured when a ride collapsed at a fair in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, officials said.

The victims were riding a carousel when it suddenly plummeted while on its downward journey.

In a video of the incident, people could be heard screaming as the carousel crashed.

A woman could also be heard saying "This is dangerous" in the video while the ride was on its way down. It crashed moments later.

A police official said the incident occurred due to a break in a cable.

"Eleven people have suffered injuries. They are being treated at the JLN government hospital and are out of danger," the official added.

