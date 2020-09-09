Banda (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old carpenter allegedly hanged himself to death due to financial distress accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, his family members said on Wednesday.

Ram Nihore hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in his house in Mahuta village in the Attara area of the district on Tuesday, they said.

Nihore was a carpenter and also owned agricultural land in the village, Attara police station SHO Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

His wife Deena (42) said the family had been facing financial distress and it was accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic as there was no work for him.

She said that the family had taken loan from relatives and a bank to marry off one of their four daughters. They also have a son.

Police is probing the matter, the SHO said, adding that Nihore's body has been handed over to the family after postmortem.

