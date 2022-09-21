Budaun (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Police here registered an FIR against a BJP leader, his wife and a son for an alleged wrongful confinement of a doctor.

According to police, a woman doctor alleged that BJP leader Manoj Masih, his wife Amita Masih and son Rishab Masih along with some unidentified people entered her house on September 17 and took her daughter away at gunpoint.

Manoj Masih is a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission. He has denied the charge.

Masih claimed that a woman came to his house on her own and he himself informed police about it.

Superintendent of Police O P Singh said, "Manoj Masih called police to his house on September 17 and handed over the woman to us. The woman is currently under our care after she refused to return to her family and is kept at a one-stop centre for women and children at the district hospital."

"The woman will be presented before a magistrate for recording her statement. CCTV footage is being recovered and further investigation will be taken once statements are recorded," said the SP.

Police have registered the FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (Volunatarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

