Idukki, Feb 24 (PTI) Kerala police have registered a case against Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president C P Mathew for allegedly making derogatory remarks and threatening a former woman leader of the party.

Police have registered a case against Mathew after a complaint was filed yesterday by Idukki Block Panchayat president, Raji Chandran.

"We received a complaint yesterday and registered the case under sections 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code," the investigating officer told PTI.

The senior Congress leader made the derogatory comments on Wednesday during a public protest meeting organised by the Congress party in front of the Idukki Block Panchayat office.

Section 506 of the IPC deals with punishment for criminal intimidation while section 509 deals with the offence of using a word, gesture or an act intended to insulting the modesty of a woman.

The protest meeting was organised against Block Panchayat president, Raji Chandran, a former Congress leader who joined the CPI(M) earlier this month resulting in the Congress-led UDF losing power in the local body.

Despite multiple attempts, Congress leaders refused to react on the issue and distanced themselves from the comments made by Mathew.

However, the CPI(M) had said it was the culture of the Congress party to look at women as a commodity. The party said it will move legally against the derogatory statement of Mathew.

The UDF lost power in the Idukki block panchayat in the first week of February after Chandran quit the Congress-led alliance and joined the Left Front.

The UDF had given the president post to Chandran for one year, as per an agreement, Congress sources said. She resigned after the said term but joined the CPI(M).

The Left got a majority in the 13-member block panchayat after she joined the CPI(M) resulting in transferring the power to the LDF. Currently, Chandran is the president, backed by the Left.

Wednesday's protest meet was against the president where Mathew made many derogatory comments.

Mathew, had earlier in November last year, faced the wrath of the Barbers and Beauticians Association for his remarks belittling the profession in a function at Vandiperiyar.

