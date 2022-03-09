New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): A case has been registered against a man for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a five-star hotel, said police on Tuesday.

The case has been registered at Parliament Street police station.

According to the police, the case was registered on Monday. The police said that the incident happened last year. The police have registered a case under Sections 376 and 354 of the IPC.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

