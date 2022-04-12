Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) The cashier of the parking lot of a mall here was allegedly thrashed by two men when he asked them to pay the parking fee, police said on Monday.

The accused also fired in the air when the security guards intervened. The incident took place in the parking lot of Sahara mall in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

According to a police complaint filed by mall security officer Dhan Prasad Sharma at Sector 29 police station, a jeep reached the exit gate from the parking lot in which the two accused, including the driver, were sitting. The parking cashier, Raghvendra, asked them to pay Rs 130 as parking fee but they refused.

They started thrashing the cashier. When the security guards gathered there, the accused fired in the air twice before fleeing the spot in their car, the complainant stated.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the two accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act, the police said.

"We have seized the jeep and the accused have been identified. They will be nabbed soon," said Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, in-charge of MG Road police chowki and investigating officer.

